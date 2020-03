Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 10:55 Hits: 3

Authors: GM Watch

While GM seed may offer labour savings in the short-term, the long-term effects exacerbate many of the historical challenges

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19344-after-20-years-of-growing-gm-maize-malnutrition-remains-staggering-in-south-africa