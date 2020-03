Articles

Vita Food Products, Inc. of Chicago, Illinois is notifying the public that it is recalling up to 8,376 individual plastic jars of 32 ounce Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce that are potentially mislabeled because they may contain sour cream and, therefore, may contain undeclared milk.

