Accelerating the Local Food Industry

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” We bring you to a recent Food Tank Live event at The Hatchery in Chicago. Journalist Dawn Reiss sat down with Jim Slama, founder and CEO of Chicago non-profit FamilyFarmed and co-founder of Naturally Chicago to discuss his Good Food Accelerator and other FamilyFarmed programs. Slama has helped Chicago public schools find local, organic food and helped local entrepreneurs find the capital needed to expand.

“For me, food justice is treating everyone in the supply chain well, making sure that they’re paid well, but also insuring that we’re increasing access of good food and fresh food to everybody,” says Slama.

