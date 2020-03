Articles

The effects of inadequate rainfall on agricultural production added two countries – Namibia and Tanzania – to FAO’s list of countries in need of external assistance for food, adding to strains triggered by desert locusts, says FAO's quarterly Crop Prospects and Food Situation report.

