The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Germany contributes EUR 50 million to strengthen resilience in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

Category: Food Hits: 5

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), through the German Development Bank KfW, has contributed EUR 50 million ($54 million) to a resilience building programme to be implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1264321/icode/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version