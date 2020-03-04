The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Impact of Food on Economic Development

Category: Food Hits: 5

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” We bring you to a recent Food Tank Live event at The Hatchery in Chicago. Dalton Barker of Crain’s Chicago Business sits down with Walter Burnett Jr, Alderman of Chicago’s 27th Ward to discuss the changing and competitive landscape of the city’s restaurant scene. “You have to figure out how to bring that out of town money, other money from other communities to your neighborhood to help sustain it, because I can’t spend $300 on my wife every day. I wish I could,” Burnett says.

 

The post The Impact of Food on Economic Development appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/03/the-impact-of-food-on-economic-development/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version