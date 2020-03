Articles

New Capstone, Inc. of Mooresville, NC is recalling their 22oz ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder pouches, Lot 19211 Exp. 06/21 and their 27 gram individual serving pouch, Lot 19211 Exp. 06/21, because they may contain undeclared milk.

