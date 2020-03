Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 20:36 Hits: 3

Authors: GM Watch

After decades of hype claiming only GM can save the banana from extinction due to disease, non-GM breeding and agroecology have succeeded where GM has failed

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19335-non-gm-breeding-saves-the-banana