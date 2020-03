Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 21:22 Hits: 4

Authors: GM Watch

Bayer said it “may incur considerable financial disadvantages” from lawsuits from US plaintiffs who say the herbicide causes cancer

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19332-bayer-s-roundup-woes-may-force-it-to-sell-assets-or-borrow-on-unfavorable-terms