Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 14:58 Hits: 6

Authors: GM Watch

Commission is "ready to give the US what they want, despite a clear decades-long rejection by EU citizens” – Marco Contiero, Greenpeace

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19329-eu-mulls-faster-genetically-modified-food-approvals-for-trump