Looking Ahead to the 2020 Crop Season, What to Expect from NASS Numbers

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 14:22 Hits: 3

With the 2020 growing season about to begin for major field crops such as corn and soybeans, we’d like to walk through the surveys and data used during a complete season of field crop estimation. As a way to help you prepare for the 2020 data releases, we’ll explain in a series of articles the sources of data NASS incorporates into estimates as well as the timing and intention of the data as a way to let you know what to expect and how the data can be useful in your work.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/02/26/looking-ahead-2020-crop-season-what-expect-nass-numbers