Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 16:50 Hits: 4

Authors: GM Watch

Bayer shares have plunged in value since August 2018, when the company lost the first US Roundup/cancer lawsuit

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19327-bayer-chairman-quits-as-roundup-settlement-talks-progress