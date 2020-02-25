NIFA’s Contributions to America’s Agriculture Research and Innovation

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 18:38 Hits: 2

National Innovation Day was February 16th this year. The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) directly contributes to America’s agriculture research and innovation, ultimately benefiting our farmers, ranchers, and foresters. Through an integrated approach of research, education, and Cooperative Extension (extension) – and strong collaboration with our grantees, partners, stakeholders, other Federal agencies, and Congress – NIFA ensures that groundbreaking discoveries in agriculture-related sciences and technologies reach the people who can put them into practice. Most of NIFA’s programs contribute to America’s agricultural research and innovation, including NIFA’s flagship competitive grants program, the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI), and the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant program.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/02/25/nifas-contributions-americas-agriculture-research-and-innovation