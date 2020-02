Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 23:00 Hits: 2

The locust upsurge affecting East Africa is a graphic and shocking reminder of this region's vulnerability. This is a scourge of biblical proportions. Yet as ancient as this scourge is, its scale today is unprecedented in modern times.

