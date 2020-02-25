After a Blight, the Trees that Survived Need Your Help

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 14:30 Hits: 4

Humans adores trees. But humans also migrate and trade, habits that led to the accidental introduction of insects and diseases that harm trees and alter the landscape. Examples are easy to find and may be outside your front door: American elms that once dotted streets across America succumbed to Dutch elm disease. Now all colors of ash species – black, green, white, pumpkin, and blue – are threatened by emerald ash borer. The already uncommon butternut tree, also known as white walnut, faces the possibility of extinction from a mysterious attacker.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/02/25/after-blight-trees-survived-need-your-help