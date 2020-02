Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 12:05 Hits: 4

Authors: GM Watch

Ministers should put into law a ban on any post-Brexit trade deal food imports from the US that are produced to lower standards – shadow environment secretary

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19324-uk-environment-secretary-fails-to-give-guarantee-on-food-standards