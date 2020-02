Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Everything we eat is produced in ways that imply some transformation of the environment, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said at the beginning of the second meeting of the Open-ended Working Group established by the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1263301/icode/