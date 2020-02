Articles

Published on Monday, 24 February 2020

Different types of food are linked to risks of different types of stroke, according to the largest study to investigate this. The study of more than 418,000 people in nine European countries investigated ischaemic stroke and haemorrhagic stroke separately.

