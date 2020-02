Articles

Published on Monday, 17 February 2020

Many fruit and nut trees need cold weather to bloom, which is becoming less common in a warming climate. So, farmers and scientists are teaming up to find ways to help orchards chill out and cope.

(Image credit: Lauren Sommer/NPR)

