Published on Friday, 21 February 2020

Moonstruck Chocolate Co. of Portland, Oregon is recalling 1,500 / 3.1 oz. Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/moonstruck-chocolate-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-31-oz-praline-pecan-ginger-element-bar