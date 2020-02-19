Blackberries tied to Hepatitis A Outbreak in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 20:28 Hits: 0

As of February 19th, 2020, this investigation is over.

20 outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A were reported from 7 states (Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin).

Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 8, 2019, to November 15, 2019.

11 people were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicated that fresh blackberries were the likely source of this outbreak.

In interviews, 19/20 (95%) reported eating fresh blackberriesOf 17 cases with known fresh blackberry purchase location information, 16/17 (94%) purchased fresh blackberries from either Fresh Thyme Farmers Market or Woodman’s Market

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $700 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/blackberries-tied-to-hepatitis-a-outbreak-in-indiana-michigan-minnesota-missouri-nebraska-pennsylvania-and-wisconsin/