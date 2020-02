Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 05:54 Hits: 5

Authors: GM Watch

Regulatory authorities appear to have relied on industry's – not their own – analyses to conclude glyphosate not carcinogenic

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19317-analysis-of-animal-studies-shows-glyphosate-causes-multiple-tumours-and-cancers