Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

Save A Lot is recalling 131 cases of Coburn Farms 4.5oz Sharp Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Juice- Infused Dried Cranberries & Roasted Sea Salted Cashews Snackers due to a labeling error leading to undeclared peanut allergens in Snackers packages manufactured by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc., headquar

