Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Lotte Int’l America Corp is recalling its 11.85-ounce packages of “Chocopie” manufactured by Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. Korea because of findings of small amount of almond in the product and packaging shows the “manufactured in a facility that also processes peanut & almond”.

