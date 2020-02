Articles

McCormick & Company, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix 1 oz pouches due to an unlabeled dairy allergen.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/voluntary-recall-notice-sunny-select-au-jus-gravy-mix-1-oz-pouches-due-unlabeled-dairy-allergen