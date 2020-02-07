“From Scratch” Wants to Show Everyone The Faces Behind Their Food

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 08:00 Hits: 5

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” David Moscow, actor and producer of “From Scratch” sits down with Nierenberg to talk about his new show that searches for ingredients directly from the source—and meets the faces of the people behind our food. “[We need to go] back to the fact that there’s a community of people who are getting these ingredients for you—and to ignore them is not real,” says Moscow.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

On the show, chefs present Moscow with a recipe to replicate from the very start—which sets Moscow out on adventures to hunt, forage, grow, harvest, and process each ingredient to remake the meal. The actor and producer felt inspired to create “From Scratch” after listening to the way Americans were disparaging Latin American communities—yet these communities have played important roles in supplying the food system and inspiring some favorite foods in the United States. “The people who make our food and bring us our food need to be paid so much more. It is a tough, sweaty, dirty job, and they do an amazing job with it,” says Moscow.

By watching the show, Moscow hopes that people will not only learn to respect the people harvesting, fishing, and hunting for the world’s food, but will also reincorporate a sense of adventure into cooking and eating. “Each experience is a bucket list, and not just for me in this show. But I think that whenever people go out and go fishing, that’s the kind of thing that people can go do. This is something that can re-engage people,” says Moscow.

“And we lose, in society, our adventurousness of harvesting and fishing, so getting out on a boat in the Mediterranean is an amazing experience,” says Moscow. The show has pushed the actor to try new, dangerous, and messy activities like spear-hunting an octopus, slaughtering cattle, and harvesting wheat. On an episode for recreating pizza, Moscow even milked a water buffalo for mozzarella. “Nothing tastes better than something you’ve walked through the whole process with. It’s biological when you’re picking something knowing you’re going to eat it later,” says Moscow.

“Maybe that’s what it is to be a human: to get in there, in the dirt, and make your food,” says Moscow.

The post “From Scratch” Wants to Show Everyone The Faces Behind Their Food appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/02/from-scratch-wants-to-show-everyone-the-faces-behind-their-food/