Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 00:45 Hits: 5

Missa Bay LLC of Swedesboro, N.J. is recalling 1,154 cases of Ready PacⓇ BistroⓇ Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad due to a labeling error leading to the potential for undeclared egg and wheat allergens on a limited number of the salads. The salads contain eggs and wheat, which, while visible through the pac

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/missa-bay-llc-issues-allergy-alert-and-recall-mislabeled-salad-product