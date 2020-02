Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Blendtopia Products, LLC is voluntarily recalling 29,078 cases of 7 ounce frozen Blendtopia brand superfood Smoothie Kits because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

