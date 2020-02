Articles

Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020

Corinthian Trading, Inc./DBA Corinthian Foods is recalling 5 lb. retail bags of Uncooked Sweet Potato Crusted Alaska Pollack Nuggets 1 oz. with date code CF35319 due to mislabeling. The bag contains Chicken Nuggets instead of Fish Nuggets. The product is packaged in clear 5 lb. bags with a white

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/corinthian-foods-recall-5-lb-bags-uncooked-sweet-potato-crusted-alaska-nuggets-1-oz-due-mislabeling