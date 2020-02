Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 17:28 Hits: 5

Authors: GM Watch

French Council of State rules against the government over gene editing and herbicide tolerance

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19314-plants-produced-by-gene-editing-or-random-mutagenesis-are-subject-to-eu-s-gmo-regulations