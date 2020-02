Articles

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the coronavirus outbreak has now spread to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The vast majority of cases continue to be declared in China, with more thanĀ 6,000 confirmed, 68 of them outside of the country.

