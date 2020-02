Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 10:02 Hits: 0

Winter barbecues are a tradition in Catalonia. Instead of meat on the grill, it's locally grown onions. Family and friends get together to grill and eat the onions with a traditional Catalan sauce.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/03/802178999/in-northeast-spain-catalonia-kicks-off-green-onion-season?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food