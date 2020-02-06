The Segregationist Past of the 'Green Pastures' Recreation Site

Articles

p>Imagine that it’s 1936. The Great Depression is in its seventh year, more than 20% of Americans are unemployed, and in five years the country will enter the fray of World War II. Many Americans are left with little more than the comfort of friends, family and the great outdoors. And, if you are one of the 11 million Americans who is not white, you and your family are barred from many areas, including national forests and grasslands.

