Category: Food Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020

This product is being voluntarily recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (soy). Customers who purchased this product and are allergic to soy are urged to not consume it.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/new-seasons-market-recalls-grab-n-go-vegetarian-lasagna-wgluten-free-pasta-due-undeclared-soy