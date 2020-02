Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 20:27 Hits: 3

Authors: GM Watch

Study shows the most widely consumed edible oil in the US could be bad for the brain – and that oil from soybeans genetically engineered to be healthier is just as bad

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19304-healthy-soybean-oil-causes-genetic-changes-in-the-brain-linked-to-neurological-disease