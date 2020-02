Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 14:54 Hits: 3

Authors: GM Watch

Out of 94 organisations invited, more than 70% represent industrial food and farming interests, contrasting with fewer than 12% of NGOs

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19309-new-gmos-kyriakides-gets-off-on-wrong-foot-with-biased-consultation