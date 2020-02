Articles

Cargill’s animal nutrition business is conducting a voluntary recall of a single lot (382 bags, 50 lb each) of NutreBeef® Transition Pellet (MH) beef cattle feed because the product may contain mispackaged feed with elevated levels of monensin

