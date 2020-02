Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 12:45 Hits: 3

 Governments must put an end to the informal segregation and institutionalized neglect of hundreds of thousands of women and children affected by leprosy, an independent UN human rights expert said on Sunday, World Leprosy Day.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1056011