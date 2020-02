Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 10:09 Hits: 3

The coronavirus sweeping through China is believed to have started at a wet market, where fish, poultry and other animals are slaughtered on the premises. We visit a wet market in Hong Kong.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/29/800725826/why-wet-markets-are-the-perfect-place-to-spread-disease?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food