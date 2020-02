Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 11:15 Hits: 2

Authors: GM Watch

Vandana Shiva, a pioneer of organic farming in India, is incensed by the 2019 draft law to compulsorily register all seeds used by farmers

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19301-organic-is-the-future