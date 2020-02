Articles

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 840 units of Harris Teeter’s Fresh Food Market Mushroom Barley Soup, 16 oz with “SELL BY” date codes 03/09/20 because it may contain undeclared milk.

