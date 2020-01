Articles

Salud Natural Entrepreneur, Inc. of Waukegan, IL is voluntarily recalling Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder) and Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (capsule) products due to possible Salmonella contamination

