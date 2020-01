Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 10:09 Hits: 2

January is a tough month in Kenya as people's wallets recover from the holidays. The month is known as Njaanuary — or hungry January. But at least there are mangoes. Loads of them.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/29/800725896/mango-season-adds-flavor-to-kenyas-njaanuary?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food