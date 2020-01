Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 20:05 Hits: 2

If you’re planning to host friends and family on Super Bowl Sunday, remember that no party is complete without a game plan for leftovers. And a good game plan starts with the end in mind. Strategizing now can help you prevent foodborne illness and reduce food waste later.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/01/28/your-winning-game-plan-super-bowl-party-food-and-leftovers