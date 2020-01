Articles

Category: Food
Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Donna Marie Malnati has been widely credited with creating the secret recipe for the deep-dish pizza crust used in a few of Chicago's most famous pizzerias. She died in early January at the age of 93.

