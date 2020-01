Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 13:58 Hits: 2

Authors: GM Watch

India’s intelligence agencies investigate role of international companies in supporting farmers' organisation in illegal distribution of GM herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19290-gm-in-india-faking-it-on-the-astroturf