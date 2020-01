Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 15:20 Hits: 1

Authors: GM Watch

Contrary to the claims of GMO proponents, India's cotton productivity using GM Bt seed is low compared with other countries and resource-poor farmers have been hurt

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19291-the-flawed-spin-to-india-s-cotton-story