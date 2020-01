Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 08:00 Hits: 1

FAO will bolster the scale and scope of its geospatial monitoring toolkit thanks to collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) that will expand the capacity of FAO’s accessible platforms for forestry and land-use assessments

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1258016/icode/