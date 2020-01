Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 21:46 Hits: 1

Lipari Foods is expanding its January 6, 2020 and January 13, 2020 recalls of Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches to include all sandwiches with a Best By date of 2/6/20 and prior, due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes

