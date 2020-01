Articles

Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Five Star Food Inc, Garden City, MI is recalling 100 cases of Excellent tahina 800 g and 100 cases of excellent tahina 400 g containers because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or eld

